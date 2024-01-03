There's A 'Very Dark' Episode Of Marvel's What If...? That We Will Never Ever See

Marvel's "What If...?" season 1 had a lot of conceptual promise and so-so execution. Seeing the promise of the multiverse fulfilled via a highly imaginative animated anthology series was exciting, yet the art style and animation left a lot to be desired.

For season 2, Marvel doubled down on the zaniness of the concept, serving up even wilder stories and visuals. As Vanessa Armstrong wrote in her review for /FIlm, season 2 is "a zany, refreshing mix of stories." There's a "Wild Races" episode, a "Die Hard" homage, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic book story "Marvel 1602," and even an episode about a new hero named Kahhori, a First Nations woman of the Mohawk tribe.

Then there's the episode that almost was — one that was deemed too dark for "What If...?" season 2. Speaking with IGN, head writer and creator A.C. Bradley talked about how the second season of the show was fully produced during the height of COVID-19. This impacted every aspect of the series, from the script-writing to the way voice performances were recorded, and the tone of the show itself.

"It felt like the world was already ending and we didn't need to add to it," Bradley explained. "And so it became kind of an escape and a fun release. However, I did write an episode, which is forever going in a drawer, that was very, very dark. I was calling it ”Children of Men' with Spider-Man.'"