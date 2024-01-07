Star Wars' Anthony Daniels Felt C-3PO Was Neglected In The Franchise's Early Days

It's tough being a droid in the "Star Wars" universe. You can casually be blown up at any moment, and people can have your memory wiped for any particular reason. While R2-D2 seems to have taken great joy with his station in life, C-3PO, in particular, has had a rough go of it. He's regularly forced into dangerous situations he wants no part of, and everyone tells him to shut up when he voices his concerns.

For Anthony Daniels, who played C-3PO throughout the whole "Star Wars" saga so far, the disrespect goes even further than what we see on screen. Despite playing a major role in "A New Hope," with C-3PO being the first significant character with a speaking role the audience could latch onto, he wasn't included in a lot of the promotion for the film. And when C-3PO was included in the promotion (rarely with any prominence), there seemed to be little mention of Daniels himself. The studio wanted to maintain the illusion that C-3PO was really a robot, not a guy in a suit, and perhaps showing Daniels' face would've undermined that effort.

"I was not allowed to be a part of it and it took me many, many years to begin to feel a part," Daniels said in a 2019 interview. "Now I end feeling a part. So there is a journey there." While things certainly improved, and both Daniels and his character eventually got more recognition, the damage was still done to at least some extent: When recalling the characters, fans will often give a whole list of the humans in the series before they think to mention C-3PO and R2-D2. Despite the two droids' key roles in the original trilogy, they were never considered key players. What's up with that?