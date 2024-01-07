The Unfortunate Lawsuit That Came Out Of Ridley Scott's Gladiator

Defined by dramatic melodies, instruments such as the Armenian duduk and other African percussions, and Lisa Gerrard's moving solo vocals, Hans Zimmer's score for Ridley Scott's "Gladiator has an emotional grandeur and old-world feeling that captures Maximus' yearning for his family and the high stakes of gladiatorial battle in Ancient Rome, as Kathryn Kalinak elaborates on Zimmer's varied uses of multicultural instruments in her book "Film Music: A Very Short Introduction." The beautiful score was nominated for an Academy Award and stands out as one of the most memorable elements of the epic action movie.

It was also the subject of a high-profile lawsuit.

In April 2006, the English composer Gustav Holst's estate and music publisher G. Schirmer Ltd. alleged that a segment from Zimmer's "The Battle" violates the copyright to the opening of Holst's "Mars, the Bringer of War" from "The Planets" (via Playbill). Holst created a composition to honor each planet and their accompanying Roman God, and the seven-movement orchestral suite is now considered a classic. For the God of Mars, Holst uses brazen sounds — quite similar to those that accompany Maximus during battle scenes where he swiftly defeats his enemies. Was Zimmer simply evoking Holst or was this truly a case of plagiarism?