The Unfortunate Lawsuit That Came Out Of Ridley Scott's Gladiator
Defined by dramatic melodies, instruments such as the Armenian duduk and other African percussions, and Lisa Gerrard's moving solo vocals, Hans Zimmer's score for Ridley Scott's "Gladiator has an emotional grandeur and old-world feeling that captures Maximus' yearning for his family and the high stakes of gladiatorial battle in Ancient Rome, as Kathryn Kalinak elaborates on Zimmer's varied uses of multicultural instruments in her book "Film Music: A Very Short Introduction." The beautiful score was nominated for an Academy Award and stands out as one of the most memorable elements of the epic action movie.
It was also the subject of a high-profile lawsuit.
In April 2006, the English composer Gustav Holst's estate and music publisher G. Schirmer Ltd. alleged that a segment from Zimmer's "The Battle" violates the copyright to the opening of Holst's "Mars, the Bringer of War" from "The Planets" (via Playbill). Holst created a composition to honor each planet and their accompanying Roman God, and the seven-movement orchestral suite is now considered a classic. For the God of Mars, Holst uses brazen sounds — quite similar to those that accompany Maximus during battle scenes where he swiftly defeats his enemies. Was Zimmer simply evoking Holst or was this truly a case of plagiarism?
Zimmer vs. Holst
Although Hans Zimmer and his legal team vehemently denied the claims, the esteemed composer did not necessarily deny Holst's influence. In the "Gladiator" CD liner notes, he states that "The Battle" and "Mars, the Bringer of War" both use "the same language, the same vocabulary, if not the same syntax" (via Montreal Gazette) as Holst's work. Another track from "Gladiator," "Barbarian Horde," also reprises many of the same musical themes. Listening to the tracks back-to-back, the similarities are definitely there, but it seems to be a stretch to accuse Zimmer of theft. All of the songs are characterized by thunderous drums and deep brass that feel angry and overpowering, kindling the themes of military might and violence. However, Zimmer's compositions are slightly more fast-paced and, at points, have quite different melodies.
The resolution of the "Gladiator" lawsuit was settled privately with undisclosed terms (via Montreal Gazette). Although we'll never know the exact verdict, we can use this case to think about the thin line between inspiration and plagiarism in art. Hans Zimmer is arguably more prone to self-plagiarism than directly stealing from other composers; echoes of the "Gladiator" score can be traced back to "This Land" from "The Lion King" or appearing again in "Pirates of the Caribbean." You can listen to the songs for yourself and decide how closely you believe Zimmer's "Gladiator" score was inspired by Holst or appropriating his work.