Here's When You Can Watch Hirokazu Kore-Eda's Monster At Home

"Monster" ("怪物", or "Kaibutsu"), directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, is one of the most acclaimed movies of 2023 that you probably haven't heard of yet.

Set in Japan, the film follows three people: the single mother Saori Mugino (Sakura Andō), her young son Minato (Sōya Kurokawa), and Minato's teacher Michitoshi Hori (Eita Nagayama). Saori begins to suspect that Hori is abusing her son, while Hori suspects that there's something sinister in the boy's head. The truth, which I'll leave unspoiled, is a lot sadder. The film is told from their three perspectives (first Saori's, then Hori's, and finally Minato's). Seeing the same sequence of events three times highlights how hard it is to truly understand someone by looking at them from the outside.

"Monster" enjoyed a film festival run, taking home the Queer Palm (bestowed to Kore-eda) and Best Screenplay (to Yuji Sakamoto) awards at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in May 2023. The film premiered in Japan in June 2023 but enjoyed only a limited theatrical run in the United States at the end of the year (I barely managed to squeeze it in by venturing to an AMC theater 40 minutes out of the way).

If your interest is piqued and you missed "Monster" in theaters, fear not. According to WhenToStream.com, "Monster" will be available as Premium Video On-Demand (PVOD) come February 27, 2024. Presumably, the film will be available for both digital rental and purchase (prices are not confirmed yet). It will be available on the usual suspects of PVOD: Apple, Amazon, Google, etc.

According to Amazon listings, "Monster" will also be getting a physical Blu-ray release. The "Monster" Blu-ray is currently scheduled for release on April 9, 2024. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, priced at $29.99.