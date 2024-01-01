Star Wars' Disturbing Alternative To Droids: The Decraniated Explained

Parts of the "Star Wars" universe have always been steeped in darkness. Entire galaxy systems succumbed to the tyranny of a fascist superstructure, which brought unimaginable horror along with it. Although "Star Wars" has never technically fit the horror mold — it is primarily a samurai-styled sci-fi adventure that oscillates between being inspiring and darkly moody — however, some aspects of the franchise's lore are downright chilling. Examples include Imperial torture methods that are pretty inhumane, such as IT-O Interrogator droids used to inflict unimaginable pain on prisoners, or New Republic-backed devices such as the Mind Flayer, repurposed by the regime from old Imperial torture models.

Perhaps the most disturbing part of these darker lore aspects is The Decraniated, who were incorporated in canon to flesh out the worldbuilding in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." The Decraniated were creations of the Alsakan-based surgeon, Dr. Cornelius Evazan, who started operating on patients in horrific ways to leave them disfigured after experiencing a psychological breakdown. Ezavan's bout of madness made him lose all sense of empathy, prompting him to create the Decraniated as an order of servants meant to serve his every twisted will.

While the Decraniated have not been exclusively focused on in "Star Wars" canon so far, Evazan made his first appearance in "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," while his latest appearance was in "Rogue One." Let's dive deeper into the history of the Decraniated to gauge what kind of lives they were forced to lead.