How M*A*S*H Managed To Wedge A Pool Ball Into George Wendt's Mouth

The diameter of a regulation-size pool ball is 2.25 inches. The average human being can open their mouth between 1.4 and 2.2 inches. So if you're looking to insert the latter into the former, you'll need to be equipped with quite the gaping maw, especially if you're looking to get the billiards orb past your choppers. Why you'd want to do this in the first place is a question for the ages, one that would likely be asked by the admitting physician at your local psychiatric hospital.

One plausible circumstance for an individual to consider shoving a pool ball into their trap would be to win a bar bet. I've seen people do much dumber (and considerably more dangerous) things for as little as a shot of well whiskey. Also, I've seen the episode of "M*A*S*H" starring a pre-fame George Wendt attempting this feat, so you'd be an unoriginal moron to boot.

"M*A*S*H" and "Cheers" were legendary sitcoms passing each other in the night when Wendt made his first and only visit to the 4077th. The episode, "Trick or Treatment," aired a little over a month after the premiere of the series that would make Wendt a household name, and was evidence of a great show beginning to go through the motions (i.e. it's a Halloween episode wherein the writers lean on the sight of the main characters in zany costumes for laughs). But it's notable for early-career appearances by Wendt and Andrew Dice Clay, and for the fact that it did kinda look like Wendt got that pool ball good and lodged in his mouth. How did he pull off such a seemingly daunting stunt?