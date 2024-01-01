The One Word That Can Never Be Spoken In The Star Trek Universe (Sort Of)

In William Shatner's film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier," the U.S.S. Enterprise is hijacked by a hippie Vulcan cult leader named Sybok (Laurence Luckinbill) and flown to the very center of the Milky Way. In reality, the galaxy's center is the site of a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A*. In "Frontier," Sybok believes it's where God lives. Not a spiritual conduit to God, mind you, but the actual physical body of God Himself. Kirk (Shatner) and Spock (Leonard Nimoy) think Sybok is mad, but are dragged along in his mad scheme.

When the Enterprise arrives at its destination, however, it seems for a few moments that Sybok is right. He and the Enterprise crew encounter and land on a mysterious planet, and God Himself (George Murdock) appears. Everyone is awestruck ... except for Kirk. When God asks the mortal characters for a starship to spread His Word, Kirk raises his hand and, displaying the largest possible amount of chutzpah, merely asks "What does God need with a starship?"

It seems that God was not God, but a powerful alien a-hole who was merely posing as God for his visitors. The alien was imprisoned by an ancient unknown force millennia ago and needed a starship to escape its prison. It seemed for a moment that "Star Trek" would scrape against the Divine, but instead revealed itself, as always, to be a profoundly humanist show that eschews faith and religion for logic and the sciences. Spock, a being of logic, kills God.

"Star Trek" has always been, since the start, a post-religious utopia, taking place in a world where faith no longer has an operational function among humanity. Indeed, according to a 2017 article in EW, the word "God" was not allowed on the set of "Star Trek: Discovery."