Percy Jackson Series Producers Already Have Their Eyes On Sea Of Monsters For Season 2

Do second-chance adaptations have a better shot at doing justice to the source material? The film versions of Rick Riordan's "Percy Jackson & the Olympians" book series received mixed reactions, and for good reason — their narratives failed to capture the nuances of Riordan's beloved novels and deviated heavily from the established canon. However, the small-screen adaptation of the book series, also titled "Percy Jackson & the Olympians," recently debuted its first two episodes on Disney+ to positive reviews. As Riordan himself is actively involved with the project, this adaptation is more faithful to its source material than its movie counterparts and reflects the ethos of Riordan's fantasy world in authentic ways.

While a second season of the show has not been officially greenlit at the time of writing (as a renewal hinges on how the first installment performs), the show's executive producer, Jon Steinberg, has confirmed the show's creatives are tentatively looking ahead to season 2's storyline (via Deadline). The plan to expand the show's world beyond the first season is still in the discussion phase, but talks of adapting "The Sea of Monsters" — the second book in Riordan's novel series — have already begun.

Executive producer Becky Riordan told Deadline that a rough outline for season 2's "bible" is already being formulated while stating how much she loves "The Sea of Monsters":

"'Sea of Monsters' is one of my favorites. I really love that we're going to have more time with Grover, so I'm hoping that happens. It will be fabulous because Aryan [Simhadri, who plays Percy's friend, Grover] is [an] amazing actor."

While we're waiting to find out if "Percy Jackson" gets a second season at all, let's pause and take a look at what makes "The Sea of Monsters" so special.