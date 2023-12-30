There Are Hidden Star Wars Sounds In Fast X

"Fast X" is one of the best over-the-top movies of the year (the first annual /Film Movie Awards even said so), but it just got even better. In an interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz, director Louis Leterrier confessed that he snuck a familiar "Star Wars" sound effect into the action-packed driving movie. "In my last movie, in 'Fast X,' I put TIE fighter sounds in it," Leterrier told the host.

Though Leterrier doesn't say exactly where he snuck in the familiar sound of the Imperial fleet, Syfy Wire was able to trace the sound effect to the 1-hour 54-minute mark of the film, which features a climactic chase scene involving the film's unforgettably wild villain, Dante (Jason Momoa). Fans with an ear for sound effects also clocked the TIE fighter noise on Reddit soon after the movie's release. The Starfighters have some of the most distinctive sound effects of George Lucas' entire series, but the foley for their scenes actually came from yet another movie. According to Far Out Magazine, sound designer Ben Burtt said the TIE fighter sounds came from elephant screeches sampled from the 1958 film "Roots of Heaven" mixed with the noise of cars on wet pavement.

It's unclear whether the "Fast X" sound department was able to sample the "Star Wars" sound or recreate it from scratch, but its presence in the long-running action saga seems to have been meant as an outright homage. "Any person — man, woman, whatever, American, French, Asian — in their 40s, 50s saying they're making movies for a different reason than trying to do a 'Star Wars' movie are lying," Leterrier said in an especially frank moment of the "Happy Sad Confused" interview. He added, "We all are trying, in a way, to make a 'Star Wars' movie."