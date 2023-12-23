The Twilight Zone's Rod Serling Wrote 'Speed On An Airplane' Decades Before Speed

Stop me if you've heard this one before.

It's a movie about a mad bomber who puts a bomb on a vehicle, and if that vehicle stops it's going to blow up. So the authorities try to figure out who the bomber is, but he's too clever to be captured, while the people in the vehicle do everything in their power to keep the engine running, find the bomb, and defuse it before it blows up.

That's the plot of the Oscar-winning blockbuster "Speed," directed by Jan De Bont and written by Christopher Yost (with an uncredited but substantial rewrite by Joss Whedon). When "Speed" came out in 1994 the premise seemed pretty novel, taking the already tried-and-true premise of "Die Hard on a [Blank]" and setting it on a bus that can't stop plowing through traffic in the middle of the day in Los Angeles, where there is — take it from somebody who's lived here his whole life — an absolutely comical amount of traffic.

"Speed" was a breakout success when it was released, thanks in no small part to the novelty of its premise. But if you were watching television in the 1960s you may have had a strange feeling about it. Almost as though it sounded a little familiar. Almost as though it was the premise of a made-for-TV movie released in 1966 that was written by "The Twilight Zone" creator Rod Serling.

Well, you'd be right. Because the vehicles may be different, but otherwise "Speed" is a heck of a lot like the 1966 thriller "The Doomsday Flight." A film that is tense and intelligent, and got banned. It got banned so hard. And even Rod Serling agreed that it should have been.