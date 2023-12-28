The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Leave It To Beaver

Star Jerry Mathers played little rascal Beaver (aka Theodore Cleaver) across 235 episodes of the hit show. It's a role that Mathers has said he's still recognized for all over the world, but it's far from the only thing he's accomplished in his 75 years. After "Leave it to Beaver," Mathers graduated from a Sherman Oaks high school where he says he was more recognized as an athlete and musician (he was in a band called "Beaver and the Trappers," he once told Parade) than as The Beav.

One of the most surreal experiences of Mathers' life came in young adulthood when he joined the National Guard and a rumor soon spread that he had died in Vietnam. As Mathers told the Archive of American Television, the country learned of his military involvement after he wore his military dress for an Emmy presenter's gig, and at some point, an obituary was printed saying he had been killed in action. Even though Mathers never went to Vietnam, he says the rumor persisted because he didn't have a manager who could squash it. Co-star Tony Dow sent his family flowers, actress Shelley Winters name-dropped him while singing an anti-Vietnam song on "The Tonight Show," and high school classmates were surprised to see him alive even years later.

Mathers reportedly went on to major in philosophy, work at a bank and as a real estate broker and radio DJ, act on stage (he even appeared in "Hairspray" on Broadway), and return for the "Leave it to Beaver" legacy sequel in the '80s. After his diabetes diagnosis in the '90s, the actor began working in diabetes education and activism, a cause that seems to remain near and dear to his heart.