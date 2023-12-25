Pieces Of M*A*S*H's History Are Buried Somewhere Beneath The CBS Lot

On September 17, 1972, "M*A*S*H" (short for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) first aired on CBS, and went on to span 251 episodes over 11 years. The series featured an ensemble cast playing personnel in a US MASH in the Korean War and used dark comedy/satire to underline key issues and flesh out civilian attitudes toward the US Army. The camaraderie that the cast developed over years of filming together was clear on the screen; they were part of something so special that still resonates more than 36 years after its release.

The series finale of "M*A*S*H," titled "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen," chronicled the final days of the Korean War while also wrapping up the core characters' storylines. A ceasefire is called, prompting everyone in the MASH unit to celebrate the end of the war, where they spend one last party together before going their separate ways. While this marked the end of a long-running series, the final episode that the cast shot together was actually "As Time Goes By," which featured a plot revolving around a time capsule, and a dedication to the late Connie Izay, one of the show's medical advisors who had died before the episode aired.

This episode was deeply personal for the cast: while it allowed everyone to their respects to Izay, this also was the last time they would be filming together before saying farewell to "M*A*S*H." B.J. Hunnicutt, who played Captain Mike Farrell in the series, told The Hollywood Reporter how "heartbreaking yet thrilling" it was to perform one last time while celebrating "something [they] loved and were proud of," which made it "extra special." To commemorate this event, the "M*A*S*H" crew decided to make an actual time capsule — one that remains buried to this day.