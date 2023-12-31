How A Failed Guardians Of The Galaxy Audition Led Chadwick Boseman To Black Panther

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character of Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) first appeared in Anthony and Joe Russo's 2016 fight flick "Captain America: Civil War," a film about multiple superheroes sectioning off and fighting one another over the issue of governmental oversight. Those fighting for increased oversight were Iron Man, Black Widow, the Vision, War Machine, Spider-Man, and Black Panther. They faced off against several characters who were fighting on the wrong side of the conflict. Boseman would eventually be given his own solo superhero flick with "Black Panther" in 2018.

It seems, however, that Boseman almost became a different superhero in the same series, which would have seen his MCU debut two years earlier. It seems that when James Gunn was casting his 2014 film "Guardians of the Galaxy," Boseman auditioned for the role of Drax the Destroyer. Drax, of course, is the none-too-bright, sage-skinned, near-indestructible space alien who serves as the muscle in the Guardians team. Notably, Drax doesn't understand metaphors or similes, taking everything his compatriots say literally. The role was ultimately filled by one-time professional wrestler Dave Bautista.

Boseman died of colon cancer in 2020 at the age of 43, and the world lost a great talent. Through his illness, however, Boseman remained in the public eye, talking openly about his Marvel movies, and even going so far as to appear on talk shows, all while keeping his illness secret. As such, he spoke openly about his Drax audition for a 2019 appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." Boseman admitted at the time, he didn't know anything about Drax other than a few script pages. He didn't realize how whimsical the film was to be.