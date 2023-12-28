Jumanji Scrapped A Wild Sequel Idea That Would've Unleashed Chaos At The White House

The original picture book "Jumanji," written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg, was rather simple. A pair of kids find a mysterious boxed board game at a park and take it home to play it. The game, "Jumanji," is a jungle-themed adventure that warns players not to begin unless they intend to finish. They find that playing the game manifests jungle animals and bad weather in their home, and soon the house has been trashed by rhinos and monsoons. When they finish the game, all the damage is magically undone. "Jumanji" was published in 1981, and was a library standard for a decade.

In 1995, Joe Johnston directed a feature film adaptation that strayed dramatically from the picture book. Using then-cutting-edge CGI, "Jumanji" was about a child who was sucked into an alternate jungle dimension in 1969, and left there for decades because his "Jumanji" partner abandoned the game. In the present, two new kids play the game and summon the missing child, now an adult played by Robin Williams. The three of them must track down Williams' old board game partner and finish the game to undo all the magical shenanigans. A child turns into a monkey.

"Jumanji" was a massive hit among young audiences, and remains beloved to those who were nine or ten in 1995.

A sequel didn't arrive in theaters until 2017 with the release of "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle." That film altered the premise sightly, changing the board game into a video game. Van Allsburg, however, was recently interviewed by SyFy Wire, to whoom he revealed that there was a plan back in 1995 to make an immediate sequel with the same cast and the same board game ... but set in the White House.

Sadly, this film never came to be.