Colm Meaney's Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Casting Took Some Convincing

The character of Chief Miles O'Brien (Colm Meaney) first appeared as a background player in the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" pilot "Encounter at Farpoint" in 1987. Chief O'Brien was initially just an ancillary character who operated the transporters on the Enterprise-D, and who only passingly interacted with the show's main cast. As the series progressed, however, O'Brien's role became larger and larger, and he came to have his own backstories and relationship. O'Brien would eventually marry Keiko (Rosalind Chao) and have a daughter, and eventually reveal that he's suffering from some long-held war trauma. Ultimately, O'Brien appeared in 52 episodes of "Next Generation" before exiting in the show's sixth season.

The reason O'Brien left was because he had accepted a promotion. He was to become the chief engineer on a rundown Cardassian space station now designated Deep Space Nine by the Federation. Meaney, then, had signed on to be one of the top-billed actors on the new "Star Trek" series named for said station. His presence would serve as a vital link between the familiar fan favorite "Next Generation" to the then-untested new Trek series. Meaney would appear in 160 of the 173 episodes of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine."

It seems that bringing Meaney onto "Deep Space Nine" full-time made "Star Trek" executive producer Rick Berman a little nervous. Meaney, it should be noted, is a prolific and hardworking Irish actor who appeared on stage and screen even throughout his tenure on "Star Trek." Throughout the '90s, he appeared in Hollywood films like "Under Siege," "Far and Away," and "Con Air," as well as Irish indies like "The Snapper" and "The Van." Would he have time to make movies and "Star Trek?"

In a 2014 interview with StarTrek.com, Meaney recalled that he and Berman had to reach an agreement before he proceeded with the new role.