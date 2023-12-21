Cool Stuff: Colorful Lord Of The Rings Custom Keyboards Come In Elvish, The Black Speech & More

Drop has more than "Lord of the Rings" keyboards too! You can customize your keyboard even more with a series of special artisan keycaps that bring the Eye of Sauron to your keyboard. One set takes a cue from Mordor, depicting its most menacing icons: The Eye of Barad-dûr, Morgul Fellbeast, and Sauron, The Dark Lord. Just look at the incredible detail within those keycaps. Turn your Esc key into the Eye of Barad-dûr? Why not!

On the less dark side, we've got a series of keycaps inspired by three locations in the history of the One Ring, each one featuring the signature piece of jewelry housed within. Mount Doom places it on top of lava before it's destroyed, Anduin finds it lying in a riverbed where it waited to be discovered for several millennia, and in Lothlórien, it sits in the woods of the elves.

But that's not all. While you're typing away all day, you might as well keep your desk neat and your wrists rested with Drop's custom "Lord of the Rings" desk mats and wrist rests. The desk mat above depicting the Fellowship of the Ring is my favorite, but if you've got your eyes on the dark side of Middle-earth, there's one featuring the Eye of Barad-dûr in Mordor too.

As for the wrist rests, you can prevent carpal tunnel pain with a little help from Smaug the dragon or the armored, glowing eyes of Sauron. They're encased in resin to protect the artwork from fading, unlike many wrist rests out there.

All of these items are available right now at Drop's website in their "Lord of the Rings" collection shop.