Cool Stuff: Colorful Lord Of The Rings Custom Keyboards Come In Elvish, The Black Speech & More
If you're spending hours a day typing away at your computer, why not do it with some style? The technophile community at Drop has created a collection of custom keyboards and other computer accessories inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy series "The Lord of the Rings."
Taking cues from the various realms of Middle-earth (which we'll soon return to on the big screen with new movies), Drop's keyboards and keycaps utilize various fantastical languages, including Elvish, Dwarvish, and even the sparsely spoken Black Speech that adorns the Ring of Power, to give your mundane keyboard a beautiful upgrade. Don't worry if you don't speak any of those languages fluently; these keyboards still have English where needed to define keys you might not use frequently.
Take a look at Drop's "Lord of the Rings" keyboard collection, as well as some of their other computer accessories that can take your workspace into Middle-earth.
Several keyboards to rule them all
Perhaps the most practical and beautiful "Lord of the Rings" keyboard in the Drop collection is the latest Rohan keyboard. As the site describes the keyboard:
"Like the great gathering of the Rohirrim before the Battle of the Pelennor Fields — this keyboard is sporting something of an army itself. That army comes in the form of a newly created DCD-profile keycap set featuring a host of Rohan-inspired novelties designed by OSHETART — including galloping horses, a cavalry helmet, the beacons of Minas Tirith, and iconography reflective of the culture of Rohan. Alongside these 87 riders, you'll find an emerald green aluminum case with exclusive pad-printed artwork from OSHETART depicting a Rohan-inspired seal your entire desk can rally around."
The Rohan-style text with soft colors just has a lovely elegance to it that makes the keyboard look pleasing to the eye. What better way to charge into the battle that is always being waged on the internet?
With another green color scheme, you might also be interested in the Elvish keyboard featuring custom artwork by OSHETART depicting the Two Trees of Valinor (because the time of the elves is not over). There's also an option for the dwarves out there, with a gray and orange keyboard that takes some cues from the Doors of During.
If you're more inclined to the dark side of "Lord of the Rings," then you'll find villainous typing action with a red, gray, and black Ringwraith keyboard and Black Speech keyboard. The Ringwraith option features specially commissioned case artwork by OSHETART depicting all nine Ringwraiths. Meanwhile, the Black Speech keyboard highlights Middle-earth icons like the Eye of Sauron, the Shards of Narsil, a lone Nazgul, and across the spacebar, the inscription of The One Ring.
Keycaps, desk mats, and wrist rests
Drop has more than "Lord of the Rings" keyboards too! You can customize your keyboard even more with a series of special artisan keycaps that bring the Eye of Sauron to your keyboard. One set takes a cue from Mordor, depicting its most menacing icons: The Eye of Barad-dûr, Morgul Fellbeast, and Sauron, The Dark Lord. Just look at the incredible detail within those keycaps. Turn your Esc key into the Eye of Barad-dûr? Why not!
On the less dark side, we've got a series of keycaps inspired by three locations in the history of the One Ring, each one featuring the signature piece of jewelry housed within. Mount Doom places it on top of lava before it's destroyed, Anduin finds it lying in a riverbed where it waited to be discovered for several millennia, and in Lothlórien, it sits in the woods of the elves.
But that's not all. While you're typing away all day, you might as well keep your desk neat and your wrists rested with Drop's custom "Lord of the Rings" desk mats and wrist rests. The desk mat above depicting the Fellowship of the Ring is my favorite, but if you've got your eyes on the dark side of Middle-earth, there's one featuring the Eye of Barad-dûr in Mordor too.
As for the wrist rests, you can prevent carpal tunnel pain with a little help from Smaug the dragon or the armored, glowing eyes of Sauron. They're encased in resin to protect the artwork from fading, unlike many wrist rests out there.
All of these items are available right now at Drop's website in their "Lord of the Rings" collection shop.