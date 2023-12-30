James Cameron Cut A Wild Helicopter Action Sequence From True Lies

It's hard to say that one of the most successful filmmakers of all time has underrated movies under his belt, especially when said underrated movies star some of the most famous actors of all time, but I think it's safe to say that James Cameron's underrated movies are having a moment right now. Both "The Abyss" and "True Lies" have been absent for a whole cycle of home video distribution, never graduating to a simple Blu-ray release. In fact, they have even been hard to find on digital release.

It's not like these movies are obscure. Both were successful on release. Maybe not "Terminator" or "Titanic" successful, but big hits nonetheless. They just didn't carry the same cache as his biggest hits.

Maybe that'll change now that they're getting the 4K treatment, although the word on both of those transfers is mixed from the home video professionals who have checked out the disc. There are complaints of them being overly digitally scrubbed and the color timing being off. I haven't seen them myself so I can't say if I agree yet, but I did see the 4K theatrical release of "The Abyss" and thought it looked great.

No matter how the 4K release turns out, the point is they're available again, which is the important thing. Let's get people talking about the very funny, action-packed spy-comedy/thriller Cameron made between "Terminator 2" and "Titanic" again!