Robert Downey Jr. Had A Specific Pepper Potts Request For The Avengers

Although she may not remember, Gwyneth Paltrow appeared as Pepper Potts in Joss Whedon's 2012 film "The Avengers," a massive blockbuster that teamed up characters from five previous superhero movies into an ultra-powerful freelance military force. It was the third time Paltrow was in the film series, having appeared in "Iron Man" and "Iron Man 2" previously. In Jon Favreau's first "Iron Man," Pepper Potts and the title hero, played by Robert Downey, Jr., had a tempestuous professional relationship. Pepper capably and resentfully served as Tony Stark's personal assistant and as the chief wrangler of all his businesses. He, meanwhile, felt free to be an a-hole "genius maverick" who loved giving interviews in between bouts of drinking and hooking up.

Over the course of the "Iron Man" movies, Pepper and Iron Man grew closer and closer, revealing personal details about themselves and admitting a long-held attraction. It also helped that Tony went from being a blowhard lothario to being a superhero with a well-stated sense of righteousness. By the events of "The Avengers," Tony and Pepper were a proper couple who spent evenings in his Iron Man lab sipping champagne and looking warmly at each other (most people know that sex doesn't really exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

It seems that the relationship between Tony and Pepper was a request by Downey. Whedon was quoted in a 2012 article by the Los Angeles Times as stating that Downey wanted Iron Man to have grown as a character in "The Avengers." Downey seemingly liked the character's flip dialogue and devil-may-care attitude, but he also felt that he should have grown up a little bit as well. That meant he was capable of having an adult, romantic relationship.