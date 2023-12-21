Does Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide
The end of an era is upon us. After 10 years, the DCEU as we knew it is coming to an end with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." What started with Zack Snyder and "Man of Steel" is concluding with Jason Momoa's second solo turn as Arthur Curry in order to make way for the forthcoming DC Universe reboot, which is being headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran. But does that mean it all ends as soon as the credits roll? Or does director James Wan have a little something extra for us?
Credits scenes have been very present in the DCEU, and even though there aren't any more movies to set up in this version of the universe, that doesn't mean a credits scene of some kind can't help put a button on the whole thing. So, can you leave as soon as the credits begin? Or should you stick around? We're here to offer a spoiler-free answer, as well as some context for those who want it. Again, no spoilers here, so read on without fear. Let's get into it.
Does Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom have a credits scene?
To get right to the point, yes, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" does indeed contain a credits scene. It is a mid-credits scene, meaning you won't have to wait until the very end to see what Wan cooked up. It is just one scene, so after that footage rolls, you're free to make a break for the lobby. Simple as that. Quite a few comic book movies over the years have made use of multiple credits scenes, such as this year's "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." That being the case, it's understandable to worry that you're missing out. But rest assured, this is a one-and-done.
How important is the scene?
Now for the question of how consequential the scene is. Is this extremely important, like the credits scene in "Black Adam" appeared to be (even though it ultimately amounted to nothing)? Or is this a fun little tag to button things up? Without getting into details, this is definitely not a very important scene. It's a little something extra for big fans of these characters. Those who decide to head out as soon as the credits come up are not going to miss something mind-melting. The choice is yours.
In addition to Momoa, the cast for the film also includes Patrick Wilson (Orm), Amber Heard (Mera), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), and Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin). David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick returned to write the screenplay for the sequel, working from a story he cooked up with Wan, Momoa, and Thomas Pa'a Sibbett.
"Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is in theaters starting today. You can read the official synopsis for the film below.
Having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time, Black Manta, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death, will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all. This time Black Manta is more formidable than ever before, wielding the power of the mythic Black Trident, which unleashes an ancient and malevolent force. To defeat him, Aquaman will turn to his imprisoned brother Orm, the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.