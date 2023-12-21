Does Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom Have A Credits Scene? A Spoiler-Free Guide

The end of an era is upon us. After 10 years, the DCEU as we knew it is coming to an end with the release of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." What started with Zack Snyder and "Man of Steel" is concluding with Jason Momoa's second solo turn as Arthur Curry in order to make way for the forthcoming DC Universe reboot, which is being headed up by James Gunn and Peter Safran. But does that mean it all ends as soon as the credits roll? Or does director James Wan have a little something extra for us?

Credits scenes have been very present in the DCEU, and even though there aren't any more movies to set up in this version of the universe, that doesn't mean a credits scene of some kind can't help put a button on the whole thing. So, can you leave as soon as the credits begin? Or should you stick around? We're here to offer a spoiler-free answer, as well as some context for those who want it. Again, no spoilers here, so read on without fear. Let's get into it.