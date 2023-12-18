Daniel Kaluuya Directs A Netflix Sci-Fi Thriller In The Kitchen Trailer

Sooner or later, if you're a big-name actor with dreams of even bigger ambitions, it's likely that you'll eventually try your hand at stepping behind the other side of the camera for a change. In what feels like no time at all, Daniel Kaluuya has built up a strong and wide-ranging body of work under his belt, breaking out with 2017's "Get Out" (although real ones know him from the British dramedy TV series "Skins") and following that up with a trip to blockbuster land in "Black Panther," reuniting with director Jordan Peele in last year's "Nope," and most recently voicing fan-favorite superhero Hobie Brown (aka Spider-Punk) in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." But it seems that Peele's specific career arc has rubbed off on Kaluuya a bit, since he's now become the latest performer-turned-director with the impending release of his directorial debut.

Today, Netflix released a new trailer for "The Kitchen," a futuristic but grounded dystopian story set in London. Kaluuya co-directed the feature alongside Kibwe Tavares, another talent who's experienced an unconventional path to Hollywood. (Tavares originally studied to become an architect before his first short "Robots of Brixton" landed him the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Award in 2012 and set him on his directing path.) Together, they'll tell the story of a father figure and young tween trying to survive in the hellish community known as the Kitchen. Check out the thrilling footage above!