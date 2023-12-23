Why Star Wars' Set Designer 'Agonized' Over The Blue Milk

Science-fiction movie food is almost always weird. Whether it's the "bowl of snot" they eat in the real world in "The Matrix" or the bug bars in "Snowpiercer," sci-fi food is generally kind of unpleasant to look at and think about.

There's one fun exception, however, and that's the blue milk from "Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope." The milk was allegedly absolutely foul to drink, according to Mark Hamill, who played intergalactic milk-chuggin' Luke Skywalker, but it looks cool. It's sufficiently strange to be sci-fi, but it's recognizable as milk. That took a lot of work to pull off, as set designer Roger Christian shared in a retrospective for StarWars.com. Not only did they have to figure out how to ensure the actors didn't get sick drinking warm milk on the hot North African sets, but it was apparently quite difficult to get the milk to look a discernible shade of blue.

Decades later, the blue milk in "Star Wars" is a tiny part of the overall franchise and something we kind of take for granted, but when they were filming "A New Hope" in Tunisia, it was a very big deal indeed.