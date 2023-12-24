Broadway Almost Brought A Beloved Simpsons Episode Full Circle For Conan O'Brien

A fun thing about getting into old musicals after watching "The Simpsons" your whole life is that you'll find yourself experiencing a never-ending string of realizations like, "Oh, so this is where that 'Simpsons' scene came from." Such is the case for "The Music Man," the 1962 musical about a conman who goes into a naive small town, stirs up a moral panic, and then uses said panic to sell them band instruments. This is all encapsulated in the musical number "Ya Got Trouble," where main character Harold Hill (Robert Preston) uses his charisma to get the town fully on board with his money-making scheme.

To a "Simpsons" fan, the song's tone, meaning, and rhythm should quickly feel familiar. That's because it's the same basic song Lyle Lanley (voiced by Phil Hartman) sings to the town of Springfield to get them to invest in a monorail they don't need. It's this song that kicks off the main plot of "Marge vs. The Monorail," and much like the town in "The Music Man," the Springfield residents prove themselves to be just as easy rubes as the conman's previous victims.

Although "Marge vs. The Monorail" was criticized at the time for being a little too random and silly, it's since earned a reputation as one of the best episodes in the whole show. The episode's writer, Conan O'Brien, is famous for it. Sure, most people know him as a late night host, but the word "monorail" is typically the first thing to come to mind whenever a "Simpsons" fan hears his name. That's why, when Broadway decided to revive the "Music Man" musical that the "Monorail" episode was based on, it's not a huge surprise that they asked O'Brien to star in it.