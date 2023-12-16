Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget Was Influenced By Thunderbirds And Mission: Impossible [Exclusive]

If "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" is one part heist movie, Fell said it's also one part "Thunderbirds." "We never went super high-fi, sci-fi," he explained. "We looked at Gerry Anderson as well, like the 'Thunderbirds' movies, for our special effects. All of our special effects were sort of influenced by those old-fashioned puppet live-action effects." The 1960s British series "Thunderbirds," which was co-created by Gerry and Sylvia Anderson, famously used detailed puppets to bring its futuristic story to life.

Though the "Chicken Run" series isn't made with puppets, it borrows from the slightly wonky visual effects of "Thunderbirds" in key ways. For example, Fell said that when the film shows water, the team "made sure the water looked like it had been shot in a bath rather than being a proper big fancy CGI lake," a choice that he said made the splashes we see on screen not quite to scale.

There's one last movie "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" apparently riffed on, but it's a spoiler as well: at the film's end, Fell points out, the movie veers into James Bond movie territory with a villainous plot that could destroy all chickenkind. "It's sort of Bond really in the end because the 'Dawn of the Nugget,' this notion of the nuggets being this kind of apocalyptic event that would be meted on chicken kind," he told /Film. "It just seemed very Bond scale, like 'Moonraker' and the crazy madness of a Bond villain's idea." Put all of the movies that influenced the new animated sequel together, and you'd have one hell of an eclectic watchlist. First, though, you can watch "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget" for yourself: it's now on Netflix.