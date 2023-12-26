The Only Major Actors Still Alive From To Kill A Mockingbird

The movie's overall-clad, bowl-cut wearing tomboy protagonist was played by Mary Badham, who was not a child actor at the time she was cast in the role. Badham broke a record at the time as the youngest actress ever to be nominated for an Oscar, and though she lost to Patty Duke, she's still frequently mentioned in discussions of great kid performances.

Luckily, Badham avoided the trajectory of so many troubled child stars. She acted in just a handful of project after "To Kill A Mockingbird," including the campy William Castle black comedy "Let's Kill Uncle," the Sydney Pollack drama "This Property is Condemned," and the final episode of "The Twilight Zone," in which her voice was awkwardly dubbed over. After just four years of acting, Badham stopped for decades. According to a Knoxville News Sentinel profile, she left her home in Alabama after the movie caused some friction between herself and racist white families in the area. Badham went to college in Arizona, where she met her husband, to whom she's still married today.

According to Village Living, Badham has devoted much of her life to education, giving speaking engagements about "To Kill A Mockingbird" and discussing the importance of literacy. Though she's technically retired, Badham still kept a full schedule as of 2018, working as both an art restorer and a college testing coordinator. She's also returned to filmmaking a few times, appearing in four movies (including a documentary about "Mockingbird") between 1998 and 2019. Incredibly, Badham also returned to the world of "To Kill A Mockingbird" just last year, playing Scout's elderly neighbor Mrs. Dubose in Aaron Sorkin's stage production.