Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me...Now - Trailer, Release Date, Plot, And More Info

Two decades ago, Jennifer Lopez took the pop zeitgeist by storm with "This is Me...Then," an album that immortalized her as "Jenny From The Block" and featured other hit singles like "All I Have" and "I'm Glad." The album went double platinum, and marked the last time Lopez topped the Billboard charts in the U.S. Lopez has gone through a lot as an artist and a person over the last 20 years; she's released several more albums, starred in films like "Hustlers" and "Marry Me" (also "Gigli," but we don't need to talk about that), co-headlined a Super Bowl halftime show, judged "American Idol," and done a Las Vegas residency.

Oh, and she also recently married Ben Affleck, who tabloids had framed as her long lost love ever since the pair ended their first engagement in 2004. We don't usually dig into celebrities' dating lives here at /Film, but in this case, the Affleck of it all matters. A song-and-dance version of Lopez's wedding features prominently in the first teaser for "This is Me...Now," a new album that's set to drop with an accompanying film of the same name on Prime Video. What else should we expect from this album-inspired "cinematic experience"? Here's everything we know.