Here's Where You Can Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine
"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is, hands down, one of the funniest sitcoms in recent TV history. The Andy Samberg-led detective comedy lost a bit of its considerable charm with a final season that attempted (perhaps ultimately unsuccessfully) to grapple with timely discussions about policing, but for the vast majority of the show's eight-season run, it was an energetic and uproarious fan favorite. As Mike Schur's follow-up to "Parks and Recreation" (Schur co-created "Nine-Nine" with Dan Goor), "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" continued the writers' knack for creating quick-witted and endearing workplace sitcoms that are perfect binge-watch material.
Along with Samberg's goofy detective Jake Peralta, an all-star cast rounds out New York's 99th precinct. Stephanie Beatriz's menacing Rosa, Melissa Fumero's perfectionist Amy, Joe Lo Truglio's awkward but loyal Boyle, and Terry Crews' family man Terry are among the show's featured players, but no one on the cast list brought quite as much to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" as Andre Braugher. The late actor, who passed away in December at the age of 61, played openly gay police captain Raymond Holt as a hilariously straight-laced mentor figure whose no-nonsense attitude was countered by his love for his husband Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson), corgi Cheddar, soup, hula hooping, and more.
Here's where you can stream and buy the show digitally
Fans hoping to revisit some of Braugher's best moments can easily find them via YouTube, as the official "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" channel has a pretty extensive back catalog of "best of" character compilations, cold opens, great clips, and more. If you've never seen the show or want to revisit it in its entirety, though, your best bet is to head to Peacock, the streaming home of all 153 episodes.
In case you've tuned out of the streaming wars lately, it's worth noting that Peacock no longer has a free plan, but paid options begin at $5.99 a month (or $59.99 a year) for all shows with ads. If you're all about the ad-free lifestyle, you'll have to fork over $11.99 a month, but the platform has a pretty great catalog (especially when it comes to horror, documentary, and TV comedies) so it's not a bad trade-off.
While "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is only streaming on Peacock in the U.S., it's also available for digital purchase through most major VOD retailers. As of publication time, the cheapest full-season price option seems to be Amazon, where a standard definition version of season 1 costs $19.19. Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu, also have high-definition options for $24.99 (Amazon offers a dollar less). If you, say, only want to watch the Halloween heist episodes, individual episodes will cost you $1.99 a pop for standard definition, and a dollar more if you want to see all the high-def details.
Box sets and bonus features
In the age of streaming, physical media releases sometimes fall by the wayside, but luckily, NBC has also put all eight seasons of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" on DVD and Blu-Ray. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy all offer box sets of the complete series, with the DVD option going for $44.49 across most retail platforms and a Blu-Ray option topping out at nearly double the cost. Individual seasons are also available on home media.
Unfortunately, the box set version of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" doesn't seem to have much in the way of bonus features aside from deleted scenes, so while it's worth the investment to buy a physical copy (who knows if Peacock, or any number of streamers, will be around in a few years?), behind-the-scenes content hunters would do best to make the show's YouTube channel their home base. The channel features supercuts of everything from interrogation room moments to Jake's alter egos to a rundown of the most brutal insults ever exchanged by Holt and his nemesis Wuntch (Kyra Sedgwick). You can also find season 1 and 2 bloopers and a video list of the show's best unscripted moments. Whoever is running this YouTube page seriously deserves a raise. Say it with me, folks: nine-nine!