Here's Where You Can Stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fans hoping to revisit some of Braugher's best moments can easily find them via YouTube, as the official "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" channel has a pretty extensive back catalog of "best of" character compilations, cold opens, great clips, and more. If you've never seen the show or want to revisit it in its entirety, though, your best bet is to head to Peacock, the streaming home of all 153 episodes.

In case you've tuned out of the streaming wars lately, it's worth noting that Peacock no longer has a free plan, but paid options begin at $5.99 a month (or $59.99 a year) for all shows with ads. If you're all about the ad-free lifestyle, you'll have to fork over $11.99 a month, but the platform has a pretty great catalog (especially when it comes to horror, documentary, and TV comedies) so it's not a bad trade-off.

While "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is only streaming on Peacock in the U.S., it's also available for digital purchase through most major VOD retailers. As of publication time, the cheapest full-season price option seems to be Amazon, where a standard definition version of season 1 costs $19.19. Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu, also have high-definition options for $24.99 (Amazon offers a dollar less). If you, say, only want to watch the Halloween heist episodes, individual episodes will cost you $1.99 a pop for standard definition, and a dollar more if you want to see all the high-def details.