Why The Bones Cast Once Had To Be Sat Down For An Intervention
Hart Hanson's super-popular TV series "Bones," which debuted in September of 2005, came along right in time to fill a hole left by "The X-Files," which had finally ended its initial run the year previous. Both shows were about sexy law enforcement agents who enjoyed a powerful will-they-won't-they sexual tension. Both shows were about the investigation of very unusual cases; "The X-Files" was about paranormal investigation, while "Bones" was about forensic pathology. In both shows, one of the cops took their job seriously to the point of social awkwardness, while the other was more skeptical and standoffish, but generally affable. The key differences were that "Bones" also had a raft of supporting playing assisting the main cop characters, and the tone was decidedly lighter. "The X-Files" was steely and dour, while "Bones" was possessed of gallows whimsy.
It seems that light tone was pervasive on the set of "Bones" as well. The show's stars, Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, had a great rapport both on- and off-camera, and reportedly liked to joke around during filming. This can be fun for the actors, of course, and will likely ensure they possess a great deal of job satisfaction while they flub their lines under the blasting heat of nearby spotlights. It can, however, be death for the hardworking TV crew who have to set up those spotlights and keep them maintained for eight, twelve, or even sixteen hours at a stretch.
According to a 2012 interview with IGN, Deschanel admitted that one of the "Bones" assistant directors, Maggie Parker, had to call the cast aside — like calling children into the principal's office — to tell them to please stop singing showtunes, for God's sake, and get back to work.
Keeping a light mood in front of dead bodies
When IGN asked Boreanaz if he, as an actor, was able to keep the mood light on a show that features a lot of blood and guts, Boreanaz was frank, saying that he kept up that effort "pretty constantly."
"I mean, we are always having fun and dancing and imitating people's quotes from films or whatever. I think that spur of the moment stuff really works for the two of us and for all of us; all the cast members. So we can be rambunctious and I guess it depends on the day."
It may work for the cast members, but not always for the directors. Deschanel remembered filming a scene with the show's cast of "nerdy expert" characters — nicknamed Squints on the show — and how she would stop filming for extended periods so she could sing numbers from one of her favorite Broadway shows. Incidentally, her favorite show is notoriously obnoxious. It got to be too much, and the actors had to be given a stern talking-to. Deschanel said:
"We had an intervention once, because we were singing. Were you in that scene, even? Were you singing? [...] Oh my gosh ... I think it was all the Squints. We were singing 'Annie.' Tunes from 'Annie.' [First AD Maggie Parker] had to take us aside and sit us down and have an intervention. She's like, 'I love it when you sing. We love it. It's just I think some people don't ... '"
For the record, Boreanaz made it clear that he himself was not involved in this singing fiasco.
From then on, renditions of "Tomorrow" were likely no longer heard from the set of "Bones." And it's hard to blame the crew: When it comes to "Annie," an intervention is the proper course of action.