Why The Bones Cast Once Had To Be Sat Down For An Intervention

Hart Hanson's super-popular TV series "Bones," which debuted in September of 2005, came along right in time to fill a hole left by "The X-Files," which had finally ended its initial run the year previous. Both shows were about sexy law enforcement agents who enjoyed a powerful will-they-won't-they sexual tension. Both shows were about the investigation of very unusual cases; "The X-Files" was about paranormal investigation, while "Bones" was about forensic pathology. In both shows, one of the cops took their job seriously to the point of social awkwardness, while the other was more skeptical and standoffish, but generally affable. The key differences were that "Bones" also had a raft of supporting playing assisting the main cop characters, and the tone was decidedly lighter. "The X-Files" was steely and dour, while "Bones" was possessed of gallows whimsy.

It seems that light tone was pervasive on the set of "Bones" as well. The show's stars, Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, had a great rapport both on- and off-camera, and reportedly liked to joke around during filming. This can be fun for the actors, of course, and will likely ensure they possess a great deal of job satisfaction while they flub their lines under the blasting heat of nearby spotlights. It can, however, be death for the hardworking TV crew who have to set up those spotlights and keep them maintained for eight, twelve, or even sixteen hours at a stretch.

According to a 2012 interview with IGN, Deschanel admitted that one of the "Bones" assistant directors, Maggie Parker, had to call the cast aside — like calling children into the principal's office — to tell them to please stop singing showtunes, for God's sake, and get back to work.