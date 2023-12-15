Could Wonka Lead To A New Adaptation Of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory?

Spoilers for "Wonka" follow.

Director Paul King, best known for the "Paddington" movies, chose to venture away from the terribly kind Peruvian bear for a journey into the world of author Roald Dahl. "Wonka" focuses on an origin story inspired by "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the book that was previously turned into the 1971 classic film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" with Gene Wilder as the eccentric chocolatier, as well as Tim Burton's take on the material in 2005 with Johnny Depp donning the top hat. This time, it's Timothée Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka, who is looking to open up his own chocolate shop in honor of his late mother (Sally Hawkins), the woman responsible for his love of chocolate.

In "Wonka," the candyman faces a variety of challenges, including his own naivete. But the biggest hurdle is the chocolate cartel, a trio of professional candy makers hellbent on keeping any potential competitors from opening a new sweet shop in their territory. Of course, with the help of some new friends, Wonka is able to fulfill his dream. Though his chocolate shop ends up being shut down after some sneaky sabotage, courtesy of the chocolate cartel and a corrupt chief of police, Wonka ends up triumphing by exposing the chocolate cartel's unethical practices.

The film ends with the young Wonka purchasing an abandoned castle and turning it into his trademark chocolate factory. Through time-lapsed visual effects, the factory takes form with a mix of antique industrial hardware and vibrant colors, paving the way for Chalamet to become the Willy Wonka we all know and love. However, considering where we find Wonka in his later years, there's a lot of time between the end of "Wonka" and the story that unfolds in Roald Dahl's book that introduced us to the character. So will "Wonka" lead to a new adaptation of "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" at some point?