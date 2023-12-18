How Tropic Thunder Helped Robert Downey Jr. Recruit Mickey Rourke For Iron Man 2

"Iron Man 2" took some heat when it came out, but man does it look good looking back from 2023. And I'm saying that as someone who thinks the current state of the MCU is merely a hiccup and not the fall of Rome, like so many of my other online colleagues.

Sure, the movie has an abrupt ending, but, man, is there a ton of personality to it, thanks in large part to their choice of villain. Mickey Rourke is an imposing dude. A weird dude, most certainly, but one you don't want to mess with and one that you genuinely believe poses a threat to Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark.

Rourke brings that sense of danger to this movie that seems to be missing from a lot of recent MCU entries. Kang (Jonathan Majors), for instance, doesn't come close to making me think the heroes are really up against the wall this time around. A lot of that is the tone set by the script, studio, and director, and a lot of it is casting, but it's pretty clear the grounded days of the MCU are behind them. I don't know if audiences would accept a smaller "Iron Man 2"-style MCU movie at this point.

The story behind getting Rourke in the movie is a little wild, but that's to be expected from any story involving that dude. Turns out we can thank ... the awards circuit?