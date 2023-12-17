A Major League Baseball Star Inspired A Major Change To M*A*S*H

Without hyperbole, "M*A*S*H" is one of the greatest TV shows ever made. Centered on the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital during the Korean War, the anti-war comedy-drama became one of the most-watched shows in history and is continually revered by younger generations discovering it for the first time. The show boasted a phenomenal ensemble cast, with Captain Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce (Alan Alda) serving as the defacto main character. He's the chief surgeon after all, but he's also a bit of a lush. Then again, just about everyone on "M*A*S*H" drank from time to time. This is the show that gave us the iconic line, "War isn't Hell. War is war, and Hell is Hell. And of the two, war is a lot worse," so it isn't surprising that there'd be a bit of self-medicating happening. But a few years into the series' run, there was a noticeable shift in how much alcohol was consumed on screen.

In Ed Solomonson and Mark O'Neill's "TV's M*A*S*H: The Ultimate Guide Book," they cite a commentary track from show creator and producer Larry Gelbart, who explained that the change was a result of a request from baseball legend Don Newcombe. For those unaware, Newcombe was one of the greatest baseball pitchers to ever live, but struggled with alcoholism in the 1950s and '60s. It's widely known that at the height of his struggles, he pawned off his World Series ring to feed his addiction. He fortunately got sober in 1966 and soon became an activist and role model for those looking to fight substance abuse. One of his biggest success stories? Curbing the alcohol on "M*A*S*H."