How Yellowstone's Dabney Coleman Landed His Memorable Role As John Dutton, Sr.

Before Sheridan became a powerhouse writer and producer, he was scraping by in Hollywood as an actor, and in 2003, early in his career, he appeared in a one-episode arc on a legal drama called "The Guardian." (For the Sheridan completists among you, the episode was season 2, episode 19, "Back in the Ring.") Coleman was one of the stars of that show, and the two of them got along so well at the time that they remembered each other nearly two decades later and jumped at the chance to work together again. As Sheridan explained to Deadline:

"I'd written [the "Yellowstone" episode] but I believe I was prepping a movie in New Mexico and I think [Dabney Coleman] reached out and said he would be really interested in doing something. I had worked with Dabney many, many years ago, almost 20 years ago, as one of the young pups. He's a Texas guy and was such a gifted, giving actor and I was really struck by how good he was, and how kind he was, to this kid who was guest starring on his deal. Its funny; I've employed a lot of people who were good to me when I was a young actor. Buck Taylor was in the first thing I ever did. I put him in Yellowstone. There's something about that show that lends itself to hiring friends and family."

So let that be a lesson to all of you actors out there: Be nice to your fellow cast members, if for no other reason than the potential longevity of your own career. You never know if that pipsqueak kid on set who only has a handful of lines might go on to one day become one of the most successful showrunners in the entertainment industry, armed with the power to keep you employed!