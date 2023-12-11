Rick And Morty Season 7 Raises An Ongoing Series Question: Can Rick Actually Die?

There are a lot of elements that make "Rick and Morty" unique from the average animated sitcom, but a big one is just how common it is for us to watch its titular characters die. Sure, shows like "The Simpsons" have no trouble murdering its characters in its non-canon anthology episodes, but "Rick and Morty" will casually have Rick get his head crushed with a rock in the middle of the season 4 premiere. Rick was fine then, of course — his consciousness was uploaded into another Rick's vat in an alternate universe — but the sight of our main character dying so brutally is still shocking.

Beyond how often we've seen our main characters die, this show's multiverse premise means we've also seen near-identical versions of them die a millions times already. Most of the Citadel-centric episodes have forced us to watch all sorts of horrific deaths for other Ricks and Mortys, especially in season 5's "Mortyplicity," which made us watch as every single member of the Smith family realized they were clones, had an existential crisis, and got themselves murdered.

As season 1 made clear, the show isn't shy about killing off its original cast either. "Rick Potion #9" ended with Rick and Morty abandoning the rest of the family in a Cronenberg-infested reality. In one quick swoop, the show forced viewers to accept that the Beth, Summer, and Jerry we'd know throughout the rest of the show aren't the ones we spent the first six episodes with. The original Rick and Morty, meanwhile, have stayed around this whole time. They've both effectively died at multiple points, sure, but they're still the same Rick and Morty we started off with.

However, the latest episode of "Rick and Morty" season 7 has us wondering whether the lack of genuine threat to the duo is starting to become a problem rather than a feature.