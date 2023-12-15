Reacher Season 2 Confirms One Book That Won't Get Adapted For The Show

Given that "One Shot" has already been adapted for the big screen, it would make sense for "Reacher" to steer clear of rehashing that plot, but the show basically confirmed as much in a quick aside from the titular character himself. In the second episode of season 2, with Reacher's team freshly reunited, David O'Donnell (Shaun Sipos) asks if Barr could be the suspect behind their friend's killing. "What about James Barr?" he asks. "I mean, that guy's got the skills and a screw loose." In response, Reacher says that Barr doesn't seem the type — plus, Reacher helped him out of a mess the year before in Indiana. "He owes me now," Reacher says knowingly, implying that the entire plot of "One Shot" happened offscreen between seasons.

As usual, Reacher's saying everything he needs to say here in just a few words. In this case, it's a message to the audience, particularly Child's fans: yes, the plot of "One Shot" happened in this version of the "Reacher" universe, but it's just another part of the hero's mythology that he'll only bring up when it's relevant. It also lets audiences know we shouldn't expect the show to cover this already familiar story, although it's safe to say that other "Reacher" books could still be adapted out of order. This is a good call: the Cruise movie has already been there and done that, plus a mass shooting plotline would be tough to sync up with this show's dry comedic tone. Sorry Jack Reacher fans, future seasons now only have 25 different novels to choose from.

The first three episodes of "Reacher" season 2 are now available to stream on Prime Video, with new episodes premiering every Friday.