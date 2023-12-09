Japan Dominates The U.S. Box Office With The Boy And The Heron And Godzilla Minus One

Every new feature film from Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki might be the last. Not because the master of animation is now in his 80s, but because for the last couple of decades he's developed a habit of announcing his retirement each time he finishes a movie. His fellow Ghibli co-founder and longtime producing partner Toshio Suzuki recently told Total Film, "I actually believed that [2013's 'The Wind Rises'] was going to be his last film. That he wasn't coming back, that he would retire..."

Fortunately, Suzuki was wrong, and Miyazaki's new film "The Boy and the Heron" has been gladly welcomed by North American fans in its theatrical debut. The animated fantasy adventure landed the top spot at the box office on Friday, grossing $5.56 million, including $2.39 million from Thursday previews. With Friday's numbers in, "The Boy and the Heron" is on track for an opening weekend in the range of $10-11 million, per The Hollywood Reporter. Regardless of where it ends up in that range, it will score the biggest opening ever for a Studio Ghibli film at the North American box office. The record was previously set by "The Secret World of Arrietty" ($6.4 million) in 2012, which is also the highest-grossing Studio Ghibli release in North America to date ($19.2 million).

"The Boy and the Heron" isn't the only Japanese release dominating the domestic box office. Toho's "Godzilla Minus One" is staying firm in third place following its $11.4 million debut last week, and even climbed up to No. 1 for a few days this week. It's now looking at a second weekend in the region of $8 million, which is an excellent hold. According to The Wrap, the movie is doing so well that U.S. distributor Emick Media expanded its release to another 200 screens this weekend.