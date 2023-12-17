How Steve Jobs Single-Handedly Sealed The Deal Between Marvel And Disney

Superhero movies had entered something of a transitional period in 2007. Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" run had reached an unplanned end with the tepidly received "Spider-Man 3," leaving Sony facing the daunting prospect of rebooting a franchise that still had plenty of box office juice (the third installment racked up the webslinger's highest worldwide gross to date). Bryan Singer whiffed badly on the hugely expensive "Superman Returns," forcing Warner Bros. to pin its DC Comics hopes almost exclusively on Christopher Nolan's forthcoming sequel to "Batman Begins" (which was a modest commercial success). 20th Century Fox's "Fantastic Four" grossed just enough to merit a sequel, while the future of the "X-Men" franchise rested solely on the yoked shoulders of Hugh Jackman's Wolverine.

And then there was Marvel Studios, which, after watching their most popular characters make billions for other companies, yearned to control the narrative destinies of the characters they hadn't sold off. But everything changed in 2008.

Jon Favreau's "Iron Man" proved there was a massive audience for what many perceived as B-level characters. Nolan's "The Dark Knight," aside from grossing a jaw-dropping $1 billion, made superhero movies respectable in the eyes of critics and awards voters. Studios scrambled to develop as many comic book films as possible. Warner Bros., which owned DC, was suddenly on the brink of a commercial windfall. As for Marvel Studios, they'd become the town's most attractive free agent overnight, but not everyone saw the long-term potential of an Avengers saga. Disney's Bob Iger, however, did, and he moved to buy the company from then CEO Ike Perlmutter. You obviously know he succeeded, but are you aware that Apple honcho Steve Jobs helped to seal the deal?