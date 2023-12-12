Early Drafts Of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Took One Omega Scene Too Far
Like droids, the live-action "Star Wars" films rarely pause to explore the inner lives of clones and their larger place in a galaxy far, far away. It's what makes "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" such an essential piece of storytelling to the franchise's greater mythology. The spinoff of the "Clone Wars" animated series focuses on the adventures of the titular clone squad (aka. Clone Force 99), a small band of clones with unique genetic or physical traits that was introduced during its parent show's final season. However, for as much as it operates as a small-scale story about a family struggling to survive, "The Bad Batch" also addresses much bigger issues concerning clone rights and allegiances in the wake of the Clone Wars.
"The Bad Batch" season 1 begins, as it must, with Emperor Palpatine issuing Order 66, activating the inhibitor chips built into all the clones' brains and forcing them to execute any Jedi on sight. Yet, in a twist, the qualities that make the Bad Batch different — including the mechanic implants that Echo, the only clone in the group who is devoid of any genetic alterations, has embedded in his body — allow them to retain their sense of independence and disobey Palpatine's command. This also gives them the freedom to decide whether to serve the newly-formed Galactic Empire, pledge themselves to the developing Rebellion, or try and eke out a living while steering clear of the galaxy's larger political conflict.
Before they can do that, though, the Bad Batch must get their chips removed from their heads or risk them being inadvertently activated — which is precisely what happens during season 1, episode 7, "Battle Scars," in a tumultuous sequence involving the Bad Batch members Wrecker and Omega (albeit one that could've been even more intense).
Something is going on with Wrecker
While "The Bad Batch" is generally kid-friendly (like most "Star Wars" animated series), it doesn't hesitate to deal with heavier subject matter or dramatic material. So when Wrecker, a Saint Bernard of a clone who also loves blowing bad guys to Kingdom Come, suddenly tries to attack Omega — an inquisitive and quick-witted child clone, but a child nonetheless — after his chip is activated in "Battle Scars," there's a real sense of stakes and danger. It also helps that the Bad Batch's fates are unwritten, so viewers can never be too certain every one of them will make it out of a dire situation alive.
Speaking to StarWars.com, executive producer/supervising director Brad Rau talked about foreshadowing this moment by having Wrecker complain about headaches in the episodes leading up to it. "We show something is going on. You're waiting for this coiled moment to pop," Rau noted. At the same time, knowing what's coming doesn't make it much easier when Wrecker's chip abruptly turns him into "this crazy Terminator killing machine," as Rau put it. "[It's] chilling to see him go after Omega," he added. "They'd become such good buddies, and here she is practically crying, telling him to wake up."
"It was also just so heartbreaking because Wrecker's the one who has the biggest heart and is the kindest out of the entire Bad Batch," executive producer/head writer Jennifer Corbett chimed in. The execution of this sequence makes it all the more upsetting, particularly the audial effect that signals Wrecker's chip kicking in. "You know what's going to happen. Once he just goes off, yeah, it's heartbreaking," Corbett agreed. Naturally, there was a great deal of thought poured into how to best go about staging this moment without traumatizing any kids watching at home.
Wrecker goes full Jason Vorhees
It was during the episode's writing and storyboarding process that the show's creatives realized they needed to pull back on the reins a little bit. In Rau's words:
"From very, very early on, through all the versions of the script until when we were designing how that all works and how it went into the story when we were shooting it, to the kind of shots we were shooting, like how close we were to Omega versus how close to Wrecker, and the fact that she runs first. We wanted it to be scary and chilling, but there were a few shots we pulled that were just too much. He was right on her heels, that classic Jason Voorhees chasing someone. 'Oh, wait a minute, we might be going too crazy.'"
Even with those changes, "Battle Scars" isn't devoid of horror-flavored flourishes. According to Rau, it was the episode's director, Saul Ruiz, who came up with "this little camera fake-out" that's almost a full-blown jump scare without crossing the line into being "too scary" for younger audiences. "We talked about all of that, and even how the score works. It's chilling and scary, but we pulled back just a little bit, based on what you're talking about, for sure," Rau explained.
Adding to the heartbreak, Omega's efforts to talk Wrecker down prove fruitless. This idea that the inhibitor chip strips clones of their free will completely was indeed set up on the "Clone Wars" series, as Corbett noted. "It adds to the tragedy of the clones in that it's beyond their control," she observed. You can add that to the sizable list of reasons why "The Bad Batch" is ultimately very meaningful in how it deepens and enriches the lore and themes of "Star Wars."
"Star Wars: The Bad Batch" streams on Disney+.