Early Drafts Of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Took One Omega Scene Too Far

Like droids, the live-action "Star Wars" films rarely pause to explore the inner lives of clones and their larger place in a galaxy far, far away. It's what makes "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" such an essential piece of storytelling to the franchise's greater mythology. The spinoff of the "Clone Wars" animated series focuses on the adventures of the titular clone squad (aka. Clone Force 99), a small band of clones with unique genetic or physical traits that was introduced during its parent show's final season. However, for as much as it operates as a small-scale story about a family struggling to survive, "The Bad Batch" also addresses much bigger issues concerning clone rights and allegiances in the wake of the Clone Wars.

"The Bad Batch" season 1 begins, as it must, with Emperor Palpatine issuing Order 66, activating the inhibitor chips built into all the clones' brains and forcing them to execute any Jedi on sight. Yet, in a twist, the qualities that make the Bad Batch different — including the mechanic implants that Echo, the only clone in the group who is devoid of any genetic alterations, has embedded in his body — allow them to retain their sense of independence and disobey Palpatine's command. This also gives them the freedom to decide whether to serve the newly-formed Galactic Empire, pledge themselves to the developing Rebellion, or try and eke out a living while steering clear of the galaxy's larger political conflict.

Before they can do that, though, the Bad Batch must get their chips removed from their heads or risk them being inadvertently activated — which is precisely what happens during season 1, episode 7, "Battle Scars," in a tumultuous sequence involving the Bad Batch members Wrecker and Omega (albeit one that could've been even more intense).