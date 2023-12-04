How A Legendary Hollywood Classic Inspired Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Taste is subjective, but you'd be hard-pressed to find someone (who isn't just a frothing racist) who didn't enjoy "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." The third highest-grossing film of the year domestically, "Across the Spider-Verse," is a visual feast for the eyes and a striking follow-up to the equally adored "Into the Spider-Verse." Serving as the second installment of Miles Morales' arc as Spider-Man, the animated feature is a high-octane adventure with multiverse traveling, alternate timelines, and earth-shattering conflicts. It is, as prolific filmmaker Christopher Miller said during a press conference I recently attended, "the largest and most ambitious animated movie ever made." And he's right.

Trying to comprehend just how much went into crafting "Across the Spider-Verse" is enough to make your brain short-circuit and make the Windows shutdown noise, but it truly is an animated epic. So it's no surprise that Miller and his creative partner Phil Lord were both greatly inspired by one of the greatest cinematic epics of all time — David Lean's "Lawrence of Arabia." Nominated for 10 Academy Awards and preserved in the Library of Congress National Film Registry, "Lawrence of Arabia" has inspired creatives for over half a century, ranging from massive Hollywood blockbusters all the way to an episode of "Better Call Saul."

Phil Lord said they realized early on that making "Across Spider-Verse" was a lot like "Lawrence of Arabia," but "instead of 1,000 extras and camels, we have 1,000 artists and we wanted the movie to have a grand scale like that." If you ask me? Mission accomplished.