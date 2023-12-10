Jon Favreau Wrote Pepper Potts' Iron Man Lines By Eavesdropping On Gwyneth Paltrow

In Jon Favreau's 2008 film "Iron Man," the playboy weapons industrialist Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) has an ethical crisis about his line of work following a traumatic kidnapping incident. Tony was held hostage in a cave by a rogue terrorist (Faran Tahir) who was using the weapons his company produced to spread chaos and death in the Middle East. With the help of a fellow kidnapping victim, a doctor named Ho Yinsen (Shaun Toub), Tony builds a high-tech, weaponized suit of armor to escape his cave. Sadly, Yinsen is killed in the process. Tony returns to the United States broken and sad, and soon announces that his company will no longer be making weapons.

No one is more startled by Tony's change of heart than his long-suffering personal assistant Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow). For years, Pepper took care of Tony's business, but also his messy personal life; early in the film, Pepper escorts a one-night stand (Leslie Bibb) out of Tony's home. Over the course of the film, Tony will continue to grow a sharper and sharper sense of righteousness, and Pepper will find that she is respecting him for the first time. By the events of "Avengers: Endgame" 11 years later, the two characters are married with a daughter.

"Iron Man" was co-written by Favreau, and he revealed in the book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," written by Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzales, and Gavin Edwards, that he penned Pepper's dialogue merely by listening to the way Paltrow spoke. Favreau evidently took notes and fitted the character to the actress perfectly. This was necessary because — and it may not look like it — a lot of "Iron Man" was improvised.