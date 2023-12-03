The Zambian Film On Netflix That Had Audiences In Puddles Of Tears

Zambian guitarist and singer-songwriter John Muzuni Chiti has etched a fruitful artistic career for himself over the years, but he had to fight a deep-rooted stigma since he was a child to carve his place in the world. Born with albinism, Chiti was abandoned by his biological father shortly after his birth and had to contend with struggles growing up due to this congenital condition. In 2021, Zambian film writer Lawrence Thompson contacted Chiti, intending to make a feature film about his life — this birthed "Can You See Us?," the recently-released Netflix film that evokes strong emotions with its handling of this delicate, nuanced subject matter.

"Can You See Us?" focuses on a young boy named Joseph (Thabo Kaamba/George Sikazwe), who is bullied due to his albinism and is forced to walk the path of bleak pessimism and cautious hope. Joseph's story reflects that of Chiti's, where the boy's father renounces his flesh and blood because of his distinct appearance and leaves his wife after accusing her of infidelity. Chiti talked about his struggles growing up, where, despite having a "strong bond" with his stepfather, he felt jilted and isolated due to the superstitions surrounding body parts and their appearance prevalent in parts of Africa, and how they often led to violence (via NPR):

"Body parts of people with albinism are believed to have powers, to make wealth, to cure diseases. And because of that, many people with albinism are hunted and killed. It's a crime, it's murder, it's assault."

Joseph also experiences such unprompted violence in the film, where a group attacks him viciously before fleeing. Such a harrowing predicament is unfortunately not fictitious, as the persecution of people with albinism in Zambia and surrounding countries is a very real problem to this day.