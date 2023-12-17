The Actress Behind Star Trek's Captain Garrett Returned In Two Unrecognizable Roles

Captain Rachel Garrett was the commanding officer of the U.S.S. Enterprise-C, a ship that infamously met a grisly fate. In the 1990 "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "Yesterday's Enterprise" — often called one of the best episodes of the show — the once-thought-destroyed Enterprise-C flew threw a time portal, landing itself 20 years in the future, smack in the middle of the 24th century timeline of "Next Generation." It seems, however, that when the Enterprise-C vanished from its timeline 20 years ago, it also exited a crucial battle with the Romulans. The ship's disappearance negatively changed the outcome of the battle and led to a decades-long war. The Enterprise-D of "Next Generation," thanks to causality, was instantly transformed into a stern warship, one of the last surviving fighting forces in a failing Federation military.

The situation was overseen by Captain Garrett, played by actress Tricia O'Neil. O'Neil played Garrett's part well, showing the character being torn between saving her crew and ship, or making the hard decision to go back to her original time and restore a timeline she had never experienced.

"Star Trek," it should be noted, has long been notoriously good to its actors, often asking that they return time and again, often to play very different roles. An actor may be a Vulcan one week and a Klingon the next. The same is true of O'Neil. Trekkies may instantly recognize her as Captain Garrett, but fewer might piece together that she also played the Klingon scientist Kurak in the episode 1993 "Suspicions" as well as the Cardassian observer Korinas in the 1994 "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Defiant."

O'Neil spoke with StarTrek.com in 2013 about all three parts.