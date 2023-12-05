Halloween Kills Used A 1978 Image Of Bob Odenkirk For An Original Michael Myers Victim
There's a lot of surprising things about David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills," and not all of them are good surprising. There is, however, a very random, very weird, and very neat easter egg hidden in the movie that a lot of fans missed on first viewing: Bob Odenkirk's cameo.
Yes, Bob "Better Call Saul" Odenkirk (or Bob "Mr. Show" Odenkirk if you're an ancient one like yours truly), shows up in "Halloween Kills" ... kinda. You may remember the bar scene where the residents of Haddonfield gather to remember that awful night in 1978 when Michael Myers first returned home. They're alerted to a new series of killings via a news report that then calls back to those killed 40 years prior. You see pictures of PJ Soles as Lynda and her sweet departed boyfriend Bob, except the nerdy high school yearbook picture they used isn't the original actor John Michael Graham, it's Bob Odenkirk.
The story behind this choice is kind of wild. It's not just that Green thought it'd be fun to throw in a sneaky cameo, they just didn't have access to a picture of the original actor that would look right in a news report. They did a Google image search for period high school photos they came across an image of a kid with those giant '70s glasses that looked so much like John Michael Graham that they were like, "This will do." Turns out that image was of a young Bob Odenkirk.
Now the tricky part: getting Bob Odenkirk's approval
This story is relayed in Abbie Bernstein's new book "Halloween: The Official Making of Halloween, Halloween Kills, and Halloween Ends." It really did just come together by happenstance. The hard part was getting clearance to use the image, though. How do you ring up Bob Odenkirk and ask to use possibly the nerdiest photo of him in your legacy horror sequel? David Gordon Green ended up getting in touch with Odenkirk's manager who passed along the request.
"I've never met him, but I think that's got to be the weirdest phone call. 'Bob, we want to use your photo on a news broadcast from high school.'"
I don't think Odenkirk has ever commented on his inclusion in "Halloween Kills," but it's clear the dude has a sense of humor about himself and I can only imagine he gets a kick out of his awkward yearbook photo finding use in a big pop culture series four decades after the fact.
I mean, who wouldn't want to be mistaken for PJ Soles's boyfriend, even with those window pane specs?