Halloween Kills Used A 1978 Image Of Bob Odenkirk For An Original Michael Myers Victim

There's a lot of surprising things about David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills," and not all of them are good surprising. There is, however, a very random, very weird, and very neat easter egg hidden in the movie that a lot of fans missed on first viewing: Bob Odenkirk's cameo.

Yes, Bob "Better Call Saul" Odenkirk (or Bob "Mr. Show" Odenkirk if you're an ancient one like yours truly), shows up in "Halloween Kills" ... kinda. You may remember the bar scene where the residents of Haddonfield gather to remember that awful night in 1978 when Michael Myers first returned home. They're alerted to a new series of killings via a news report that then calls back to those killed 40 years prior. You see pictures of PJ Soles as Lynda and her sweet departed boyfriend Bob, except the nerdy high school yearbook picture they used isn't the original actor John Michael Graham, it's Bob Odenkirk.

The story behind this choice is kind of wild. It's not just that Green thought it'd be fun to throw in a sneaky cameo, they just didn't have access to a picture of the original actor that would look right in a news report. They did a Google image search for period high school photos they came across an image of a kid with those giant '70s glasses that looked so much like John Michael Graham that they were like, "This will do." Turns out that image was of a young Bob Odenkirk.