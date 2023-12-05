Watto's Very First Star Wars Scene Nearly Broke Liam Neeson's Nose

There are plenty of stories out there about actors getting injured by other actors on set. Harrison Ford was famously (accidentally) punched in the face by Ryan Gosling on the set of "Blade Runner 2049." Dolph Lundgren punched Sylvester Stallone so hard in "Rocky IV" that the latter's heart swelled. Usually, however, they aren't injured by someone who isn't going to be seen on camera. However, during the shoot for 1999's "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace," Andrew Secombe, the actor who played the CG character Watto, caused a big injury for Liam Neeson, aka Qui-Gon Jinn. In fact, he nearly broke Neeson's nose, according to "Star Wars Insider" #196.

This all happened on Secombe's very first day of shooting. Watto, of course, is the Toydarian character who owns the secondhand shop in Mos Espa and forces the enslaved Shmi Skywalker (Pernilla August) and her son Anakin (Jake Lloyd) to work as his underlings. The whole nose incident happened because of a choice George Lucas made, though it was hardly his fault. The big issue was that Secombe wasn't in a costume, and he was the only actor on set who wasn't. He even jokes in the article that the woman bringing food to the actors thought he was "a hanger-on" trying to snag snacks for free.