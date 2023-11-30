Drowning – Plot, Director, Producers, And More Info

There's nothing Hollywood loves more than a snappy, propulsive, made-for-movies book premise from some of the most exciting authors around. Just in the last decade alone, we've seen writer Andy Weir parlay the breakout success of his debut work "The Martian" and its 2015 adaptation by director Ridley Scott into another upcoming movie deal, this time headlined by filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller. More recently, "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn has had "Sharp Objects" turned into a major HBO series, while she teamed up with no less a talent than Steve McQueen to adapt the British TV series "Widows" into one of the most brilliant, under-appreciated thrillers of the last several years. Now, movie fans would be well advised to remember the name T.J. Newman, who appears ready to become the next big name-brand novelist around.

Newman's first novel "Falling" inspired a massive bidding war soon after publishing in 2021 and, based on the artists attached to the big-screen adaptation of her latest project, titled "Drowning: The Rescue of Flight 421," history certainly seems to be repeating itself. After telling the adrenaline-pumping story of a pilot blackmailed by mysterious kidnappers into crashing his airliner, Newman is returning to very familiar territory (the author is a former flight attendant) in her newest adventure featuring a downed plane — this time, the survivors are trapped underneath the ocean and face a frightening race against time to be rescued.

With reports swirling of new details involving some high-profile names circling the upcoming adaptation, here's everything we know so far about "Drowning."