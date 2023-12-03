The Most Important Lesson Star Trek's Patrick Stewart Learned From Playing Picard

If we're to accept "Star Trek" as a workplace drama — which it may be first and foremost — then one of the central themes of the entire franchise would be an examination of healthy managerial styles. Captain Kirk (William Shatner) was a manager who ran on instinct and preferred to have a hand in most decisions. He listened to the instincts of his crew as well, when it pertained to their fields of expertise, but listened to himself first and foremost. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), in contrast, was more socially cold — he rarely socialized with his crew during off-duty hours — but was far more egalitarian when it came to communicating with his senior staff; Picard frequently asked for suggestions from his crew when they were embroiled in a crisis, and he often took their advice (unless they were Worf).

Meanwhile, Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) was stern and strict when on duty, but would relax in one-on-one conversations outside of Ops. Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) was enthused and no-nonsense but edged deeply into a captain-knows-all authoritarianism. Captain Archer (Scott Bakula) was an affable, casual Boy Scout who encouraged friendliness. Captain Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) is a weepy, ultra-sentimental captain given to fits of extreme violence. Captain Freeman (Dawnn Lewis) aims to be ambitious and strict but ultimately plummets into exasperation. And Captain Pike (Anson Mount), as friendly as Archer, wants diplomacy and peace in all matters, including among his crew.

One can look to any of these captains as notable managerial models, positive or negative, for any professional setting. Indeed, it seems that Stewart himself looked to his character for workable life lessons. During a recent video interview with Jake's Takes, Stewart noted that he learned to listen to others.