How Jackass Star Steve-O Avoided Getting Arrested While Filming His New Special [Exclusive]

Pranks. Pain. Penises.

These three words arguably encompass just about any of the stunts pulled by the "Jackass" crew, and when it comes to Steve-O, often all three at once. For the last two decades, Steve-O (real name Stephen Gilchrist Glover) has been putting his life and body on the line not just for all of our entertainment, but as a wild form of therapy.

On its face, the "Jackass" franchise seems like nothing more than grown men acting like immature fools, but as /Film's own Valerie Ettenhofer rightfully pointed out after watching the franchise for the very first time, "These movies are precisely designed to push the limits of cinema, of good taste, and of the human body." Ettenhofer also declared Steve-O the most fascinating of the bunch to watch, writing:

"He's wholly present, a funny and well-adjusted weirdo proving it's possible to grow up, take care of yourself, and still be a Jackass. As someone who plans to stay sober for the rest of my life, I feel lucky that a guy like Steve-O is out there, proving once and for all that being sober doesn't mean being boring. Steve-O's genuinely inspiring real-life character arc shows that if you put your mind to it, you can treat your body like a temple and a funhouse."

Now, Steve-O has a new, unrated special called "Bucket List," a hybrid comedy event featuring hilarious stand-up and stunts that only he could pull off. /Film's Jeremy Smith recently had the chance to talk to the maestro of masochism about his new special, turning 50, and being a "Jackass," including learning how Steve-O avoided getting arrested for public indecency while pulling public stunts in the buff.