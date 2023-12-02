One Interaction With William Shatner On Star Trek Left Walter Koenig In Severe Pain

Walter Koenig joined the cast of "Star Trek" in 1967 as Ensign Pavel Chekov, the feisty Russian upstart who was always quick to point out that a lot of human culture originated in his home country. He was often hot-headed and a little brash, but always capable.

By the events of the 1982 film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," Chekov had been promoted to the rank of commander and served as the executive officer on board the U.S.S. Reliant underneath Captain Clark Terrell (Paul Winfield). In that film, Commander Chekov and Captain Terrell were captured by the revenge-bent Khan (Ricardo Montalbán), who forced miniature Ceti eels into their ears. The eels burrow into their hosts' brains and make them docile and suggestable, forcing Chekov to turn against Starfleet and aiding Khan in his evil schemes. By halfway through the film, Chekov is reunited with his old captain, James T. Kirk (William Shatner). Luckily, Chekov manages to reject the eel and rejoins Kirk on board the U.S.S. Enterprise.

It's worth pausing to note that Shatner was notoriously difficult to work with; he would often hog the spotlight on "Star Trek," treating his co-stars like tertiary players to his own fame and ego. "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry even once wrote an angry letter to Shatner and to Spock actor Leonard Nimoy over their childish need to focus Trek scenes on themselves.

By 1982, Koenig finally had the casual temerity to jibe Shatner on his old spotlight-hogging habits. However, when Koenig joked to Shatner about it on the set of "Wrath of Khan," he received an icy stare that left the actor feeling physically ill for a day. Koenig talked about the experience in a recent interview with TrekMovie.