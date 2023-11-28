The Only Major Actors Still Alive From 1960's House Of Usher

Roger Corman's 1960 feature films "House of Usher" was the first film in a long series of Edgar Allan Poe-based movies at American International Pictures. From 1960 to 1964, Corman directed eight Poe films, with all but one of them starring Vincent Price. After "House of Usher," Corman made "The Pit and the Pendulum," "The Premature Burial," the anthology film "Tales of Terror," "The Raven," "The Haunted Palace," "The Masque of the Red Death," and "The Tomb of Ligeia." Technically, 1963's "The Haunted Palace" isn't a Poe movie. It was named after Poe's 1893 poem but was in fact based on the 1927 short novel "The Case of Charles Dexter Ward" by H.P. Lovecraft. Poe, it seems, was a bigger marquee name than Lovecraft, so the latter author's story was merely folded into Corman's short-lived but well-remembered Poe subgenre.

Fans of gothic horror would do well to marathon all eight movies. They're all colorful and wicked and melodramatic and fun. They may be among the prolific director's best work.

The first film in the series, "House of Usher" stars Mark Damon as the protagonist Philip who has traveled to the crumbling Usher estate to visit his fiancée Madeline Usher (Myrna Fahey). While at the manse, Philip is confronted by Madeline's brother Roderick (Vincent Price) about how their bloodline is cursed and that marrying into the Usher family is gravely dangerous. All the Ushers have a tendency to go insane. This is followed by a dark plot involving Madeline's catalepsy, a condition that makes her appear dead, and an insisted premature burial. Only the Usher butler Bristol (Harry Ellerbe) has the whole story.

The legendary Roger Corman is still alive at 97, but only one of the film's four cast members is alive today.