Suzume Director Makoto Shinkai Embraces The Idea Of Things Getting Lost In Translation [Exclusive Interview]

Well, it is a fun movie. I do want to clarify that. But a lot of it is the chair itself. It is such a distinct and, until we learn the deeper meaning of the chair, it seems like such a random thing to be transformed into. And I was wondering if you could talk about why a chair is meaningful as an entity, as itself, and also how you came to decide how this particular inanimate object would move, how that would be animated as its own unusual entity, and also why it only has three legs.

There are several reasons how I landed on the object of a chair, and I think it would be impossible to explain every single one of them. So I'll be selective and choose a few for the purpose of this conversation. The first one being, structurally in this film, it deals with the idea of disaster, but at the same time, it also deals with the idea of someone saving someone else. I had some imagery of the fairy tale of the prince turns to a frog, and through the princess's kiss, he's able to return back to his original form. It's very tried and true fairy tale that we all know, and it's got all the ... act one, two, three, it's all very simple. I wanted an element of that structure in my movie as well. But rather than the power of love somehow overcoming that challenge, but instead of it being any kind of animate object or animal like a frog or otherwise, I chose an inanimate chair.

When thinking about what inanimate object would be good, I landed on the idea of a chair as an object the parent would give to a child, because it actually happened in my own childhood when my father made a chair for me and gave it to me as a present. And it made me really, really happy, and I think that emotional connection is what Suzume shares with her mother as well. The reason it made me so happy was because, as a young kid, receiving your own piece of furniture, it almost feels like your own world, your own space, your own room, your house. It felt like my dad was giving that to me. So it really left a strong impression on me as a young kid. So perhaps young Suzume also had an equally strong connection with the chair when her mother gave it to her.

As for the reason behind it being a three-legged chair, there are also several reasons, but I'll focus on two. The first being, I wanted some comic relief in this film, because taken at face value, if you have a disaster film and take it too literally, then it's going to be a very dark and heavy film, I think, mood-wise. But in order to help balance and offset that and offer comic relief, a three-legged chair, just even walking on the screen, I think will have some effect of lightening up any scene that you're looking at.

And the other reason is Suzume, as a character, lost a resemblance of an ordinary life. She's been deprived and stripped of it, and she's lost her mother in this disaster that she experienced as such a young child. This idea of loss, I think in her heart and in her mind, there's a huge void. So the chair also metaphorically having lost one of its legs, I think represents that void in some ways. But in spite of that, the chair is still able to stand on its own. It's able to walk and it's able to run. So I think while carrying loss or these wounds, it's still possible to function and do everything that you need to.

