Ridley Scott's Napoleon Conquered The World Over Thanksgiving (At The Box Office)

Ridley Scott's latest historical tale is already off to a much better start than "The Last Duel." In fact, "Napoleon" conquered the worldwide box office over Thanksgiving, and while it came in second to "The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes" domestically, it still beat Disney's new release "Wish" to second place. Overall, the Joaquin Phoenix-led biopic significantly outperformed expectations for it heading into the five-day holiday weekend.

Produced by Apple Original Films and distributed by Sony Pictures, "Napoleon" grossed $78.8 million worldwide over the five-day frame, with $46.3 million of that from overseas markets. Rather appropriately, given the film's depiction of the Napoleonic Wars, the biggest overseas hauls were from the UK ($6.6 million) and France ($5.6 million). Internationally, its debut doubled that of Apple's other recent prestige picture, Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon," though that's over a five-day frame vs. the traditional three-day weekend for "Flower Moon." In total, "Napoleon" played across 14,900 screens in 56 markets.

With an estimated budget of $200 million, "Napoleon" is still some distance away from breaking even at the box office. But, like "Killers of the Flower Moon," profit isn't necessarily the point for this movie.