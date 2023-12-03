The People Under The Stairs Remake - Producers, Writer, And More Info

Though Monkeypaw and Universal have yet to release an official plot synopsis for "The People Under The Stairs," the fact that it's being called a remake means the bones of the new version will likely match up with those of the 1991 Wes Craven film of the same name. That movie tells the story of two burglars (Ving Rhames and Jeremy Roberts) and a little boy named Fool (Brandon Adams) — all of them Black, importantly — who break into the home of a pair of landlords to pay for Fool's mother's surgery. Inside the house, they uncover a grotesque situation involving several trapped, feral children and the two creepy slumlords, who call themselves Mommy and Daddy (Wendy Robie and Everett McGill — Nadine and Ed for the "Twin Peaks" heads out there).

As one of a small handful of 20th-century American horror films to overtly satirize race relations — in this case, those between white, resource-hoarding homeowners and the people of color they're pushing out with gentrification — "The People Under the Stairs" is a great fit for Peele's production company. In fact, Peele has previously cited the original film as a partial inspiration for his first massive hit, "Get Out."

Plot details for the updated version are still under wraps, so it's unclear whether it will adhere closely to the original or go in a new direction. A 2020 report by Collider noted that it won't be like the proposed "People Under The Stairs" TV show that was in the works before Craven died; that show sounded like it was set to be a more atmospheric take on the original, about a woman who went missing at the landlords' mansion. The new movie will apparently focus more on the social commentary built into the original film.